Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $775,000 Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,406 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,851,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,211,000 after acquiring an additional 530,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,510,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,747,000 after acquiring an additional 377,947 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,128,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,811,000 after acquiring an additional 347,345 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 46.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,545,000 after acquiring an additional 587,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,156,000 after acquiring an additional 56,222 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

NYSE BERY opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,007,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

