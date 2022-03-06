Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 805,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alector were worth $18,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alector by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Alector by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alector by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Alector by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Shares of Alector stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,969. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

