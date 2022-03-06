Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €14.00 ($15.73) price target on the stock.

Shares of HHULY opened at 7.50 on Friday. Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik has a 1-year low of 7.50 and a 1-year high of 13.57.

About Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik (Get Rating)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG engages in the provision of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The Container segment deals with the handling of container ships and transferring of containers to other carriers.

