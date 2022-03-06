Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €14.00 ($15.73) price target on the stock.
Shares of HHULY opened at 7.50 on Friday. Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik has a 1-year low of 7.50 and a 1-year high of 13.57.
About Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik (HHULY)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.