Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating and a C$46.00 target price on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRCDF opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $32.97. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

