Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) VP Blasio Riccardo Di Sells 15,079 Shares

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $973,651.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.63. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.78.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Commvault Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Commvault Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Commvault Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.