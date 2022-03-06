Insider Selling: BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Director Sells $1,113,669.44 in Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $53.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

BWXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 1,014.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,644,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,896 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,964 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,099,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,090,000 after acquiring an additional 961,471 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,180,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,421,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,942,000 after acquiring an additional 488,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

