Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $4.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.72.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DPZ. Stephens upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $608.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.88.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $413.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $463.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $567.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.