Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $4.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.72.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS.
NYSE:DPZ opened at $413.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $463.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $567.57.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.
About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
