Paul T. Demzik Sells 8,540 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $1,279,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $152.39 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $153.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.01 and its 200 day moving average is $91.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 85.21%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 37.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

