Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $173.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CVX. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.75.

NYSE CVX opened at $158.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $159.95. The firm has a market cap of $308.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

