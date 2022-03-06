Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “
Separately, Investec raised Barloworld from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.1018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%.
About Barloworld (Get Rating)
Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Equipment southern Africa; Automotive; Ingrain; Equipment Russia and Mongolia; and Other. The Equipment southern Africa segment delivers construction and mining equipment to the earthmoving industry.
