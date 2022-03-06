AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.03.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 180 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 240 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Danske cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.37.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF (publ) (Get Rating)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.