FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.80) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.01). FibroGen reported earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($3.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. The company had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in FibroGen by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 21,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in FibroGen by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in FibroGen by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.83.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

