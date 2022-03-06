Comparing Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) & Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) and Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Avinger and Antares Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 2 0 3.00 Antares Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Avinger currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 733.02%. Antares Pharma has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.85%. Given Avinger’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than Antares Pharma.

Volatility & Risk

Avinger has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antares Pharma has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Antares Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Avinger shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Antares Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and Antares Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -162.98% -109.27% -46.31% Antares Pharma 36.23% 14.44% 8.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avinger and Antares Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $8.76 million 2.95 -$19.01 million ($0.24) -1.13 Antares Pharma $149.60 million 4.43 $56.20 million $0.38 10.26

Antares Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Avinger. Avinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antares Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats Avinger on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat. The company was founded by John B. Simpson and Himanshu N. Patel on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Antares Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection. The company was founded in February 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.

