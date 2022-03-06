Morgan Stanley Sells 131,186 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,477,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $18,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Steelcase during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Steelcase by 840.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 527.32%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

