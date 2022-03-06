Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 408,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,604 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PARR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after buying an additional 243,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after buying an additional 81,916 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 569,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after buying an additional 55,509 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,929,000 after buying an additional 539,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $735.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.56.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 43.02% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $107,374.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Pate acquired 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $464,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,027,406 shares of company stock worth $15,476,737. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.