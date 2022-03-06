Contrasting AppLovin (APP) and Its Competitors

AppLovin (NYSE: APP – Get Rating) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare AppLovin to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AppLovin and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $2.79 billion $35.45 million 718.10 AppLovin Competitors $8.21 billion $2.22 billion 57.09

AppLovin’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AppLovin. AppLovin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin 1.23% 2.93% 0.87% AppLovin Competitors -8.19% -10.69% -2.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AppLovin and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 0 1 13 0 2.93 AppLovin Competitors 1032 4303 9096 293 2.59

AppLovin presently has a consensus target price of $104.54, indicating a potential upside of 108.00%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 38.66%. Given AppLovin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AppLovin is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.4% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AppLovin beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

AppLovin Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

