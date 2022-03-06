RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in RADA Electronic Industries were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RADA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $13.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $660.02 million, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.94. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.64.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About RADA Electronic Industries (Get Rating)

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.