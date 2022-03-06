Invesco Ltd. Acquires 27,161 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,161 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in York Water were worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in shares of York Water in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of York Water in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Get York Water alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.74 million, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.36. The York Water Company has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1949 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

About York Water (Get Rating)

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.