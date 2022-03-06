GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 630,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453,781 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 247.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the third quarter worth about $104,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 11.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in GrafTech International by 22.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jean-Marc Germain bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 372.52% and a net margin of 28.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.72%.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

