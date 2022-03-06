iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the January 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of EWJV opened at $26.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWJV. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,258,000. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 360.1% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 28,740 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 1,584.4% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter.

