Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $137.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.74%.
Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
