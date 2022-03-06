Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $137.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKEP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $2,542,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 326,441 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 201,758 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 69.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 251,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 102,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc raised its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 77.8% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 200,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 87,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

