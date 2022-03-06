Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.41.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Yunhong CTI by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yunhong CTI in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Yunhong CTI by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.