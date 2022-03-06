3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Up 81.0% in February

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DDDX stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. 3DX Industries has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.

3DX Industries Company Profile

3DX Industries, Inc is a precision manufacturing company, which produces products using additive and subtractive manufacturing processes. It manufactures consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D Metal printing technology and conventional precision manufacturing processes.

