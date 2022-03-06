Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $50.47 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter bought 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.30 per share, with a total value of $103,389.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $719,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,402 shares of company stock worth $18,573,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.