Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRSN. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of MRSN opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $344.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.48. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $18.94.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386,500.03% and a negative return on equity of 92.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 1,136,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $5,022,724.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $28,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,056,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 156,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,181,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,206,000 after acquiring an additional 64,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 131,713.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,757 shares in the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

