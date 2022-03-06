California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $58.63 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average is $62.81.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.