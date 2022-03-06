Short Interest in Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Rises By 79.2%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,200 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the January 31st total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,122.0 days.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded Azimut from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

AZIHF stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Azimut has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58.

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

