Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) traded up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.48. 11,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,125,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

Get Delek US alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.84.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $307,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,835 shares of company stock valued at $7,899,975. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 11.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 660.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 321,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 171.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 116,867 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 3.3% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 204,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 9.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.