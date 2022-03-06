Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Trading Down 7.9%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) shares were down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $22.61. Approximately 105,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,476,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $96.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a PE ratio of -43.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.19.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

