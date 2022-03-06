Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.90

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.90 and last traded at $68.89, with a volume of 2043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.35.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Weis Markets by 19.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Weis Markets by 27.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.