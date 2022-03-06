Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.56

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 2958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $118,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Balan Nair bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 44.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILA)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

