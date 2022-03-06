AerCap (NYSE:AER) Sets New 52-Week Low at $47.12

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.12 and last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 68923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.51.

Several research firms have weighed in on AER. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average is $60.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $558,957,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,460,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,377,000 after buying an additional 2,743,243 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $48,382,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $44,069,000. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,230,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

