Invesco Ltd. Has $6.76 Million Stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of Coherus BioSciences worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after buying an additional 39,634 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 760,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,520,000 after buying an additional 83,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,074,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,175,000 after buying an additional 241,760 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $11.85 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $915.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 87.92% and a negative return on equity of 224.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

