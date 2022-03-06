Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 458,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,287 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBLU. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth $24,923,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,853,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,636,000 after buying an additional 1,134,500 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,540,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,551,000 after buying an additional 1,017,452 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,509,000 after buying an additional 986,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $13.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

