Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,801 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 275.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 21.0% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter worth $164,000.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

EFR stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.