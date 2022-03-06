Invesco Ltd. Sells 305,416 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,561,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,416 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.65% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,807,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 66,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 70.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 192,725 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,093,000 after acquiring an additional 106,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,771,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,713,000 after acquiring an additional 186,165 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEX. TheStreet raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.18.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

