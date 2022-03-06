Invesco Ltd. Sells 222,683 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 795,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 222,683 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,282,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,853,000 after purchasing an additional 386,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 294,149 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 181,140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,770,000 after purchasing an additional 112,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $513.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.19. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.16%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

