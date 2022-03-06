Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $9,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $933.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $18.15.

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

