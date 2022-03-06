Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 57,543 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,543 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $10,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $113.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.08. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $151.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.58 and a 200-day moving average of $128.27.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $3,589,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,209 shares of company stock worth $8,735,608. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.45.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.