Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,024,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $9,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,287 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 45.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 739,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 232,282 shares during the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MBT opened at $5.50 on Friday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MBT shares. StockNews.com raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

