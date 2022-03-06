Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 63,630 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,630 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Futu were worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Futu by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Futu by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Futu by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $33.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average of $61.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.93. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $181.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Futu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.80.

Futu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.