Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 374,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 122,854 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 544,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 364,853 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 967,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after purchasing an additional 225,292 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,701,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 343.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 155,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,990,000 after purchasing an additional 147,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

