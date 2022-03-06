Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 26,245 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 724,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,245 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $11,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 7.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 7.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

