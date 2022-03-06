Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 613,463 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Shore Bancshares worth $10,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,240,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1,293.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 150,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

SHBI opened at $21.05 on Friday. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 18.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

Shore Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.