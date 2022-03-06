Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 15,408 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,408 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 178,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 21.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after buying an additional 121,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 107,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 63.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 102,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $97,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James Michael Mcguire bought 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $100,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,508 shares of company stock valued at $162,881. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $318.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.24. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 473.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

