Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $491,000 Investment in IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRNT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in IronNet during the third quarter valued at $17,050,000. Finally, KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth $102,334,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Rogers bought 13,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,539.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Keane purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

IRNT opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85. IronNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that IronNet, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on IronNet in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

