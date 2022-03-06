Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $100.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $140.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZM. Citic Securities began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.57.

ZM opened at $108.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $108.43 and a 1 year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,579 shares of company stock valued at $25,642,423 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

