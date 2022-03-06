NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NNGRY. Barclays raised NN Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered NN Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NN Group from €42.00 ($47.19) to €45.00 ($50.56) in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NN Group from €48.40 ($54.38) to €48.30 ($54.27) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.93.

NNGRY opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68. NN Group has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $30.17.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

