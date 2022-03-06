Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,205 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 74,277 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Evolution Petroleum worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $74,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $7.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.81 million, a P/E ratio of -71.72 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -272.70%.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

