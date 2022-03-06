BlackRock Inc. Invests $83,000 in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AR Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nobilis Health in the third quarter worth about $1,417,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. bought a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth about $59,289,000.

NYSEAMERICAN HLTH opened at $10.03 on Friday. Nobilis Health Corp has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

